Home States Telangana

Jala Soudha in Hyderabad to be razed for new structure

Telangana Congress's Reddy said CM had brought to the fore the construction of the new complex only to divert the people’s attention from the pressing problem of unemployment.

Published: 25th June 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

While the Roads and Buildings office will not be taken down, the Jala Soudha is likely to be demolished for smooth passage of VIPs to the new Assembly and Council complex in Hyderabad.

While the Roads and Buildings office will not be taken down, the Jala Soudha is likely to be demolished for smooth passage of VIPs to the new Assembly and Council complex in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jala Soudha, the irrigation office at Errum Manzil, will soon disappear, making way for the new State Legislative Assembly and Council complex.

Both the Jala Soudha and the Roads and Buildings office are located on the path leading to the proposed site for the new structure.

While the Roads and Buildings office will not be taken down, the Jala Soudha is likely to be demolished for smooth passage of VIPs to the new Assembly and Council complex, officials said, adding that there is no clarity on where the office of the engineer-in-chief of the Irrigation and CAD department will be shifted.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the new building on June 27 at Errum Manzil, and an official decision on the demolition of the Jala Soudha is expected later. The multi-storey Jala Soudha was built less than a decade ago.

The government nominated two ministers - V Srinivas Goud and Koppula Eshwar - to the Cabinet sub-committee headed by V Prasanth Reddy, which will submit its recommendations on shifting and demolishing the buildings, sources said.

Jeevan Reddy told reporters that the chief minister had brought to the fore the construction of the new complex only to divert the people’s attention from the pressing problem of unemployment.

“KCR has not yet got around to filling one lakh vacancies. He filled only 20,000 posts. But he is eager to pull down Samata, D, and H blocks of the Secretariat, meant to last 100 years,” he said. The Congress legislator said KCR wanted to earn the reputation of being the architect of the new Secretariat which is why he decided to raze the buildings.

“When I filed a PIL in 2016, the then advocate general submitted to the court that the government would not pull down the buildings. If they resort to demolishing the buildings now, it would be tantamount to contempt of court," he said.

The leader contended that if the State built the Assembly complex here, it would create a traffic problem, and a flyover would have to be built from Errum Manzil to Kukatpalli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jala Soudha State Legislative Assembly and Council complex Chandrasekhar Rao Srinivas Goud Jeevan Reddy
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp