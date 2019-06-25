KCR, Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet on June 28 to discuss both state's water issues: Sources

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh - K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy - are all set to start a new trend in the country by resolving inter-State water disputes across the table, when they meet here on June 28 and 29.

Though the agenda of the meeting has not been finalised, the main discussion will be on utilisation of around 2,000 tmcft of Godavari water by both States, sources said.

Irrigation officials feel that the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on Krishna water disputes, which was formed in 2004, has not provided any resolution even after more than a decade, and hence, the State government could save time by resolving its water disputes amicably. Then, there would be no need for such tribunals, the officials opined.

According to sources, on June 28, Rao will present a rough idea on how to utilise water from the Godavari, and cases pending before the tribunals, courts and disputes in the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) would be resolved amicably.

It will be a preliminary meeting on resolving river water disputes, besides focusing on optimal utilisation of river water, officials said, adding that though the point-to-point agenda has not been finalised, Rao will take the lead in the meeting and explain the options on using Godavari water, as the water flow in the Krishna is not dependable. A tentative action plan to use Godavari water even in the Krishna river basin areas in both States is expected to be drawn in the meeting, sources said.

Both chief ministers are expected to discuss the construction of new projects for better utilisation of Godavari water, the expenditure needed, and plans to mobilise funds for the same, sources said. The target of both leaders is to irrigate every inch of arable land in both States.

According to sources, chief secretaries, irrigation secretaries, engineers-in-chief and other officials from both States will attend the meeting, which will be held at Pragathi Bhavan. After that, an official-level meeting will be held by chief secretaries of both States on July 3 to fine tune the action plan.

Disputes over power, employees may be discussed

Both CMs may also discuss the disputes over power utility. AP’s argument was that it had to get Rs 3,378 crore from Telangana. But Telangana contends that AP owes it Rs 2,405 crore. Besides, the issue of sharing of 1,200 employees was still pending between the two States. With regard to the Civil Supplies Corporation, AP has been claiming that TS has to pay it Rs 1,575 crore. The CMs may end these disputes