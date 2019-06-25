Home States Telangana

TRS leader Nama asks Centre to accord national status to Telangana's KLIS 

TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao demanded that the Central government accord national project status to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday demanded that the Central government to accord national project status to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The TRS leader also wanted the Central government to take up the linking of rivers in the country.

Participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, the TRS MP from Khammam demanded that the Central government support the efforts of the Telangana government in providing irrigation and drinking water to the people by constructing a massive project.

The Kaleshwaram project would be providing irrigation water to 45 lakh acres, besides providing drinking water to 1,400 villages.

Hyderabad city too would get drinking water supply from Kaleshwaram, Nama said. He said that the State government has spent Rs 50,000 crore so far for the construction of Kaleshwaram and the Centre should support the project financially.   

Stating that the completion of second phase of Kaleshwaram requires more funds, Nama told in the Lok Sabha that the water from the Godavari would be lifted up to 600 metres above the sea level. 

He also thanked the Central government for according early permissions for the Kaleshwaram project. At the same time, the Centre should also support the massive irrigation project. He supported the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

