Telangana bags five Swachh Sundar Shauchalaya awards

Published: 25th June 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Peddapalli District Collector A Sridevasena receives the Swachh Sundar Shauchalaya award from minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

Peddapalli District Collector A Sridevasena receives the Swachh Sundar Shauchalaya award from minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adding yet another feather to its cap, Telangana bagged five national awards on the ‘Swachh Sundar Shauchalaya National Award 2019’, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

It is one of the top three states to have been feted on the occasion.

The award was received by Neetu Kumari Prasad, commissioner, PR&RD, Project Director, SSBM (Gramin), Telangana.

Among the districts, Peddapalli and Warangal Urban won laurels, Peddapalli District Collector Devasena and Warangal Urban DRDO Ramu respectively.

Under the individual households category, Mondi Bikshapathi from Siddipet and Morapur Rama from Jagtial won the awards.

Union Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Secretary Parameshwar Iyer handed over the awards to the winners. Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister PR & RD, was also present.

