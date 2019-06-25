Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP leaders suffer burns during protests in Warangal

BJP workers blamed the police for the entire incident and claimed that if the police had let them protest peacefully, the accident would not have happened in the first place.

Published: 25th June 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Bingi Srinivas suffer burn injuries during protest against the the sexual assault and murder of a nine-month-old girl in Warangal.

BJP leader Bingi Srinivas suffer burn injuries during protest against the the sexual assault and murder of a nine-month-old girl in Warangal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Four BJP leaders, including Warangal (Urban) party chief Rao Padma, suffered burns during a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a nine-month-old girl in the city on Monday when a party worker poured petrol over a burning effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Local BJP leader Bingi Srinivas suffered about 40 per cent burns and is said to be in a critical condition.

The mishap occurred when the BJP workers, led by Rao Padma, were setting fire to an effigy as a mark of protest at Ambedkar Circle.

As the effigy caught fire, the party worker poured petrol over it, causing the flames to shoot up. The flames engulfed Srinivas, Padma and others.

While Padma received burns on her arms, the other two received burns on their legs.

Further, the party workers, while taking their leaders to hospital, clashed with police personnel. A few workers destroyed the police van in anger, creating chaos and tension. The police later shifted all the injured leaders to a corporate hospital.

BJP workers blamed the police for the entire incident. They claimed that if the police had let them protest peacefully, the accident would not have happened in the first place.

TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao BJP Ambedkar Circle Rao Padma Warangal
