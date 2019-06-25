TRS working president suggests party leaders to ‘Strengthen party from booth level’

By Express News Service

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said no one had expected the pink party to become powerful, but now it has become the most important one in the State.

“Whenever there are elections, the people are voting for TRS. The people are showing their confidence in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s able governance. We won all 32 ZP chairmen posts in the State. It is a record; no other party has been able to do this,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao was speaking after performing Bhumi Puja for the construction of TRS’ district office on the outskirts of Sircilla town.

The same day, TRS leaders performed similar ceremonies in 31 other districts.

The Sircilla MLA suggested party leaders to work towards strengthening the party from the booth level. “From June 27, TRS will conduct a membership drive across all 33 districts in the State. The programme will be launched by the chief minister in Hyderabad,” he said.

Rama Rao added that the party will soon conduct training programmes on the country and State-level politics for its members. Earlier in the day, Rama Rao accompanied Collector D Krishna Bhasker and Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu on an inspection visit to Maktapalli reservoir. He said, “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading Telangana into a future where crops are cultivated on more than one crore acres of land. This dream is close to his heart.”