BJP giving religious tinge to everything: TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar alleged that the BJP is trying to give a religious tinge to each and every incident that took place in the State. Speaking to reporters at TRSLP office on Tuesday, Prabhakar alleged that the BJP is playing several tricks to come to power in State. For the sake of power, the BJP leaders have been speaking most irresponsibly on each and every subject, the TRS MLC alleged.The BJP leaders after winning just four seats in the recent LS elections are thinking that their party became very strong.

Alleging that BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao has been trying to create a rift among local people, he said: “Bapu Rao should tender an apology and BJP State president K Laxman should take the responsibility for the same. There would be no room for religion-based politics here.”

Donations from leaders

Meanwhile, many peoples’ representatives of the pink party gave donations for the TRS office buildings to be constructed in different districts of the State. According to party sources, MLCs Puranam Satish, Patnam Mahender Reddy and Bhanu Prasad Rao as well as MLA Balka Suman met TRS working president KT Rama Rao and donated Rs 2 lakh each for the construction of party offices.

Party meet tomorrow

The State executive committee meeting of the TRS party will be held under the chairmanship of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan from 2.30 pm on Thursday.