Home States Telangana

BJP giving religious tinge to everything: TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar

Many TRS representatives gave donations for their party office buildings to be constructed in different districts of the State.

Published: 26th June 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar

TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar (Photo| Twitter/ Telangana CMO)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar alleged that the BJP is trying to give a religious tinge to each and every incident that took place in the State. Speaking to reporters at TRSLP office on Tuesday, Prabhakar alleged that the BJP is playing several tricks to come to power in State. For the sake of power, the BJP leaders have been speaking most irresponsibly on each and every subject, the TRS MLC alleged.The BJP leaders after winning just four seats in the recent LS elections are thinking that their party became very strong.

Alleging that BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao has been trying to create a rift among local people, he said: “Bapu Rao should tender an apology and BJP State president K Laxman should take the responsibility for the same. There would be no room for religion-based politics here.”

Donations from leaders

Meanwhile, many peoples’ representatives of the pink party gave donations for the TRS office buildings to be constructed in different districts of the State. According to party sources, MLCs Puranam Satish, Patnam Mahender Reddy and Bhanu Prasad Rao as well as MLA Balka Suman met TRS working president KT Rama Rao and donated Rs 2 lakh each for the construction of party offices.

Party meet tomorrow

The State executive committee meeting of the TRS party will be held under the chairmanship of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan from 2.30 pm on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS BJP Telangana Karne Prabhakar Soyam Bapu Rao
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp