Demand for death of 9-month-old’s rapist gets shriller in Telangana's Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The public outcry demanding the death penalty for the accused in the rape and murder of a nine-month-old, in Warangal city, is getting loud day after day. Several women and child organisations have come forward staging protests, demanding a quick but thorough probe and fast-track hearing of the case. Several officials, including TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Home Minister Mahamood Ali and BC Commission member T Achary, have also assured the parents of the victim that they will provide all help.

Now, the Zilla Parishad officials too have come forward demanding a fast-track hearing. The Zilla Parishad general body meeting that was held on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding the State government to constitute a fast track court for hearing the case and pronouncing the verdict at the earliest.

It was MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy who introduced the resolution in the meeting. Supporting the resolution, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao condemned the incident.

Taking strong exception to the criticism and allegations raised by the opposition parties on the incident, the minister said that the opposition was behaving irresponsibly and was unnecessarily politicising the incident.

Meanwhile, Warangal Electronics Dealers’ Association took out a rally from the victim’s residence to Ekshila park demanding capital punishment for the culprit. The association members too demanded the State government to constitute a fast track court for hearing the case.