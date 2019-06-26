Preparation for new Secretariat Bhumi Puja in Telangana at full steam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The foundation stone for the new Secretariat building will be laid beside the D Block in the existing complex. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will perform the ceremony on what will be the north-east side of the new proposed building.

Accordingly, on Tuesday, officials had a pit dug up for the Bhumi Puja event scheduled on June 27. The place for the groundbreaking ceremony has been finalised by the State government’s Vastu expert. Based on these directions, workers dug a square-shaped pit near D Block. Rao is expected to lay the foundation stone at around 11 am on June 27. Senior police officials have inspected the spot. A few policemen were stationed there when the workers were digging the pit.

Sources told Express the plan to shift offices from the Secretariat will be finalised only after the Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony. Most of the offices will start being shifted to temporary locations from July 1. All offices will be moved out of their present locations in 15 to 20 days. “The demolition of the current buildings will begin soon afterwards,” said an official.

The State government is planning to construct the new Secretariat building with around 6 lakh sq ft carpet space with all modern facilities such as video-conferencing, meeting halls and dining halls.

Once the groundbreaking ceremony was over, the government will appoint an architect and invite tenders. The estimated expenditure on the new building is Rs 400 crore. “It would cost Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 per square feet for the construction of this building. Additionally, the government has to spend money on furniture, IT and other facilities,” an official source said. The cost of each square feet may come to around Rs 3,000 after all expenses.

Place decided by Vastu expert

The place for the groundbreaking ceremony has been finalised by the State government’s Vastu expert. Once this ceremony is over, the government will appoint an architect and invite tenders