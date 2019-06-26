Rebel Congress MLA from Telangana K Rajgopal Reddy ‘100 per cent certain’ of joining BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rebel Congress legislator Komatireddy Rajgopala Reddy on Tuesday declared that he would soon be joining the BJP. Speaking to media persons in Delhi, the Munugode MLA said: “I am joining the BJP. It is 100 per cent certain.” He said in the present circumstances in Telangana, the only alternative to the TRS is the BJP.

The Congress has become weak after it lost the Assembly elections because the national leadership did not bother to effect a change of guard in the TPCC. There is no leader worth his salt in Congress. Except him, there is no one had the capability to steer the party through choppy waters but no one had bothered, he said. Though the people had elected him twice, he could not do much service to them with the Congress lying in a rundown state, he said.

Referring to the issue of show-cause notice given to him by the TPCC, Rajgopal Reddy wanted to know what authority the party leaders had to send the notice to him at a time when they could not even protect the opposition party status in the Assembly.

Though the party had faced string of disasters in a series of elections held in the recent past, it is unfortunate that the leadership had not found it necessary to replace N Uttam Kumar Reddy as PCC president, he said.

“There is no way the Congress could come to power as long as Uttam Kumar Reddy remains at the helm,” he said and pointed out that he does not think the Congress would be able come to power in the State in the next 20 years. Asked whether his brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too would don saffron robes, he said he cannot comment on what his brother would do. He said whatever decision his brother takes, he would respect it.