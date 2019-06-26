Home States Telangana

Telangana man held for attempt to rape two minor girls

The accused, Sara Jaipal who works as a manual scavenger at the school, allegedly tried to rape an eight-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl.

Published: 26th June 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Police arrested a man working as a manual scavenger for allegedly attempting to rape two minor girls at a government primary school in Regode mandal of Medak district on Tuesday. Reportedly, the incident occurred four days ago.

According to Alladurgam Circle Inspector A Ravinder, Sara Jaipal works as a manual scavenger at the school. He cleans up the classrooms and the school premises and toilets after regular classes every day. Four days ago, a few girls were playing on the ground near the school. Jaipal allegedly tried to rape an eight-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl. The elder one suffered injuries from the rape.

Two days after the incident, she told her parents about what happened with her and that another girl was also molested by Jaipal. The parents approached the Regode police on Monday.

The CI said that the accused has been arrested under the charges of rape and the POCSO Act. The girls have been sent to Alladurgam government hospital for medical examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana minor attempt to rape Telangana Police Telangana minor sexual assault
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp