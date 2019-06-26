Telangana man held for attempt to rape two minor girls

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Police arrested a man working as a manual scavenger for allegedly attempting to rape two minor girls at a government primary school in Regode mandal of Medak district on Tuesday. Reportedly, the incident occurred four days ago.

According to Alladurgam Circle Inspector A Ravinder, Sara Jaipal works as a manual scavenger at the school. He cleans up the classrooms and the school premises and toilets after regular classes every day. Four days ago, a few girls were playing on the ground near the school. Jaipal allegedly tried to rape an eight-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl. The elder one suffered injuries from the rape.

Two days after the incident, she told her parents about what happened with her and that another girl was also molested by Jaipal. The parents approached the Regode police on Monday.

The CI said that the accused has been arrested under the charges of rape and the POCSO Act. The girls have been sent to Alladurgam government hospital for medical examination.