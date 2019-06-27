Combing for poachers in Telangana’s Kawal Tiger Reserve intensify

S Raja Reddy By

ADILABAD: As the tiger population of Telangana’s Kawal Tiger reserve continues to flourish, the dangers of poaching are not entirely at bay.

According to latest police reports, with a Bangladeshi national recently arrested in a theft case from the region, the police suspect the involvement of foreign nationals in poaching in erstwhile Adilabad.

According to sources, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, National Tiger Conservation Authority and the South Indian Crime Control Bureau, have all issued warnings about poaching gangs entering the forest reserve. Following which, the AR police have begun combing the forest reserve.

Recently, the district police caught hold of a person in a theft case.

Upon inquiries, it was revealed that the accused-arrested was a native of Bangladesh. Later, he was awarded jail term in the theft case. There were multiple instances of tiger killing and poaching, recorded in the last decade.