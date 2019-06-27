Government gives nod to fill 1,036 posts in two Telangana medical colleges; victory for TJUDA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Wednesday issued an order permitting the Directorate of Medical Education to fill the 1,036 vacant posts in the newly set up Nalgonda and Suryapet medical colleges.

The GO reads, “After careful examination of the proposal furnished by the HM&FW department and keeping in view of the actual requirement of manpower with reference to the nature of work and activities of the department and also considering the overall financial implications, the government hereby accords permission for filling the following 1,036 vacant posts i.e., 132 Assistant Professors and 904 paramedical and other gazetted posts in the newly established Government Medical Colleges/Government General Hospitals at Nalgonda and Suryapet under the control of Director of Medical Education, by way of direct recruitment, through departmental selection committee.”

Terming this as a victory, Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) said recruitment of permanent faculty for the two new medical colleges was one of their demands.

Dr PS Vijeynder, chairman of TJUDA, said, “We welcome the government’s decision of filling the vacancies in Nalgonda and Suryapet medical colleges on a permanent basis. We request these posts to be filled through the Recruitment Board. We also request the Department of Health to cancel contract notification for filling of vacancies in Government Medical College at Mahbubnagar and recruit staff on a permanent basis.”

Director of Medical Education Dr B Ramesh Reddy, said, “A medical recruitment board (MRB) has already been set up, and the recruitment will happen through this board. The notification for contract-based staff was only an interim plan. However, if the MRB completes the recruitment as mandated, there will be not a requirement of contract based employees,” he said.