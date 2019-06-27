Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR to lay foundation stone for new Secretariat, Assembly 

The Telangana government invited all MLAs and MLCs for the ground-breaking ceremony at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.

Published: 27th June 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the new Secretariat complex and the new State Legislative Assembly and Council integrated complex on Thursday. According to sources, Rao will first lay the foundation stone for the Secretariat building near D Block at 11 am. Later, he will proceed to Errum Manzil to lay the foundation stone there at noon.

Arrangements for the bhumi puja for the two complexes were completed on Wednesday. State government advisor (architecture) Suddala Sudhakar Teja inspected the bhumi puja area in the Secretariat and gave suggestions to the officials. Principal Secretary Roads and Buildings Sunil Sarma and engineer-in-chief Ganapathi Reddy too supervised the arrangements.

According to sources, the government invited all MLAs and MLCs for the ground-breaking ceremony at the Secretariat. The entry of outsiders will be restricted due to lack of space near the venue.

The existing Secretariat was located on 25.5 acres of land and various offices were located in 10 blocks. Of the 10 buildings, Sarvahitha, constructed by Nizams, was in a dilapidated condition. There is no heritage tag for this building. The remaining blocks were built without following safety norms, and proper ventilation was not available. Hence, the government decided to construct a new Secretariat building.

Currently, the A, B, C and D blocks are spread over 35,818 sqm, while the J, K, L and H (North and South) blocks occupy 49,342 sqm. In the new Secretariat building, the government is contemplating having a carpet area of 6 lakh sq ft.

All 10 blocks to be demolished

Until NT Rama Rao, all chief ministers used the Sarvahitha building. Later, when M Chenna Reddy became CM, he shifted to C Block, considering the Vastu. During N Chandrababu Naidu’s regime, A, D and H blocks were built. The old D and H blocks, built by Nizams, were demolished.

The Andhra Pradesh government last week handed over the four blocks under its control. Now, all 10 blocks will be taken down. The Secretariat offices will be shifted to the Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan, CID office, IDC office and to HoDs offices from July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Secretariat ceremony
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp