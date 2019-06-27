Home States Telangana

Telangana's Bhadrachalam bridge will be completed only by 2020: Officials

Indefinite delay in completion of Bhadrachalam bridge has been irking people of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for quite some time, as the existing bridge has become too old.

Published: 27th June 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bridge under construction at Bhadrachalam.

Bridge under construction at Bhadrachalam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Considering the pace at which the works are on, the new bridge across River Godavari at Bhadrachalam town is not going to open for another year.

The indefinite delay in completion of the bridge has been irking the people of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for quite some time, as the existing bridge has become too old. The people of Bhadrachalam had put up with the frequent traffic congestions, while travelling through the 55-year-old bridge, for several years, when the proposal for a new bridge was finally sanctioned in 2014.

The civil works of the bridge was entrusted with a private agency and it began the works in October 2014, under the condition that the works would be completed by 2017. Two years have passed since the deadline, however, only 60 per cent of civil works have been completed.

According to the plan, the bridge require 36 pillars of which only 30 pillars have been constructed till now. The works of three pillars are under progress. Meanwhile, people of all four states that use the existing bridge are worried if it can stand this monsoon.

According to officials, the bridge will be completed only by 2020. Speaking to Express, national highways division executive engineer Prasada Rao said that only foundation works in the river are left which once completed, would end all worries. He also said 10% damage charge would be collected from the agency for delays.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhadrachalam bridge Telangana
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp