Telangana's Bhadrachalam bridge will be completed only by 2020: Officials

KHAMMAM: Considering the pace at which the works are on, the new bridge across River Godavari at Bhadrachalam town is not going to open for another year.

The indefinite delay in completion of the bridge has been irking the people of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for quite some time, as the existing bridge has become too old. The people of Bhadrachalam had put up with the frequent traffic congestions, while travelling through the 55-year-old bridge, for several years, when the proposal for a new bridge was finally sanctioned in 2014.

The civil works of the bridge was entrusted with a private agency and it began the works in October 2014, under the condition that the works would be completed by 2017. Two years have passed since the deadline, however, only 60 per cent of civil works have been completed.

According to the plan, the bridge require 36 pillars of which only 30 pillars have been constructed till now. The works of three pillars are under progress. Meanwhile, people of all four states that use the existing bridge are worried if it can stand this monsoon.

According to officials, the bridge will be completed only by 2020. Speaking to Express, national highways division executive engineer Prasada Rao said that only foundation works in the river are left which once completed, would end all worries. He also said 10% damage charge would be collected from the agency for delays.