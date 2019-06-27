TRS State executive meeting chaired by CM KCR will be held on June 27

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS State executive committee meeting will be held on Thursday at Telangana Bhavan.

The meeting will be chaired by party president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rao will start party membership drive, which will continue for the next two months across Telangana.

Under this drive, TRS party is planning to enrol 70 lakh members into the party.

Reportedly, the party is also going to extend life insurance cover to each party member. The TRS party executive will also discuss the strategies for the ensuing municipal polls.