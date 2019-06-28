16-year-old Telangana girl rescued twice from child marriage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The officials of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) on Thursday rescued a minor girl from getting married. What is more, the victim was being rescued from child marriage for the second time in less than a week in Yadadri district.

On June 20, the officials had first averted the marriage of the same 16-year-old girl. After rescuing the girl, the officials counselled her mother, a single parent, and informed her about the legal repercussions if she forces her daughter into marriage.

After being counselled, the mother gave an undertaking stating that she will not get her child married before the permissible age for girls, which is 18 years.

However, days after the incident, the officials learnt that the girl’s mother was planning to get her married again on June 27.

The DCPU officials once more went to the rescue of the girl.

“The girl’s mother is a single parent. She was sceptical whether she would be able to provide adequate care for her daughter and which is why she wanted her to get married,” Saidulu of the DCPU.

After averting the marriage for the second time, the officials again counselled the families of both the girl and boy.

They got the girl, who recently scored 9.2 CGPA in the SSC exam, admitted to Kasturba government school (KGBV) where the residential facility is also provided.