File counter in Heera group fraud case: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court has directed the State government to file counter affidavit in a PIL filed by Heera Group Victims Association, which sought a CBI probe into Heera group scam involving about Rs 50,000 crore.

The bench was passing this order recently in a PIL filed by the victims’ association, represented by its president Shahbaz Ahmed Khan of Hyd, seeking the return of depositors’ amounts collected by Heera group of companies with Nowhera Shaik as its managing director and chief executive officer.

According to the petitioner association, Heera group and its subsidiary companies had indulged in multi-crore investment fraud by collecting crores of rupees from the public. The company portrayed itself as “Islamic” and Halal, and often used religious sentiment to lure the general public.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the registration of a case by the police was just an eyewash as nothing much was done till date.

After hearing the case, the bench issued a notice to Telangana government for filing counter affidavit regarding steps taken on the issue and posted the matter to July 15 for further hearing.