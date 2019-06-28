Home States Telangana

KTR quips to Harish Rao ‘Let’s go see our chambers one last time’ 

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao was busy performing the ‘bhoomi puja’ for the new Secretariat building, when KTR joked with Harish Rao about how they would not be able to visit their chambers again.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Roa performing bhumi pooja for the construction of new Secretariat behind D block in Telangana secretariat.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Roa performing bhumi pooja for the construction of new Secretariat behind D block in Telangana secretariat. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Secretariat building in Hyderabad on Thursday, cousins and former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao shared a rather amusing moment, spreading laughter among the party workers present at the event.

At the function, former IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao quipped to Harish Rao in a lighter vein: “Bava, it is impossible to see our chambers again in Secretariat. For the last time, let us go and see them”. 

In the first Cabinet under K Chandrasekhar Rao, both KTR and Harish Rao were ministers. However, they were not inducted for a second term. Thus, their chambers in the ground and second floors of the D block in the Secretariat were remaining vacant. 

With the construction of the new Secretariat now, the government would demolish all the ten blocks. This includes the D block.

When Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao was busy performing the ‘bhoomi puja’ for the new Secretariat building, KTR joked with Harish Rao about how they would not be able to visit their chambers again.

Harish Rao too played along with KTR, acting emotionally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana new Secretariat KT Rama Rao
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp