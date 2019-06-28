KTR quips to Harish Rao ‘Let’s go see our chambers one last time’ 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Secretariat building in Hyderabad on Thursday, cousins and former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao shared a rather amusing moment, spreading laughter among the party workers present at the event.

At the function, former IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao quipped to Harish Rao in a lighter vein: “Bava, it is impossible to see our chambers again in Secretariat. For the last time, let us go and see them”.

In the first Cabinet under K Chandrasekhar Rao, both KTR and Harish Rao were ministers. However, they were not inducted for a second term. Thus, their chambers in the ground and second floors of the D block in the Secretariat were remaining vacant.

With the construction of the new Secretariat now, the government would demolish all the ten blocks. This includes the D block.

When Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao was busy performing the ‘bhoomi puja’ for the new Secretariat building, KTR joked with Harish Rao about how they would not be able to visit their chambers again.

Harish Rao too played along with KTR, acting emotionally.