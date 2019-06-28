Municipal polls likely in July; Telangana CM to now focus on Palamuru project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TRS party president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday hinted that the municipal polls would be conducted in July, and that the State government would bring forth an Ordinance bringing to effect the new Municipal Act.

Addressing the TRS executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Rao expressed ire at a couple of MLAs, who suggested during the meeting that the municipal polls should be deferred for a few months.

According to sources, when Rao wanted the party leaders to gear up for the municipal polls in July, MLAs Jogu Ramanna and Anjaiah Yadav wanted postponement of the polls. Both the MLAs felt that the party would face many issues if the polls were held immediately.

However, Rao snubbed both of them, and directed the party cadre to prepare for the municipal elections. Rao averred that no other party could compete with the pink party in the polls.

Further, the chief minister stated during the meeting that now that the State government successfully completed Mission Bhagiratha and inaugurated the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), they would now focus on the construction of another massive project -- Palamuru Rangareddy.

He also told the party leaders that the State Cabinet would be convened in the next two to three days when some key decisions would be made.

Membership drive launched

The TRS president launched the membership drive at the State executive meeting on Thursday.

After taking the first membership himself, Chandrasekhar Rao stated that the drive would continue across the State for two months.