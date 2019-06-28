Home States Telangana

No more Singur water for erstwhile Medak, Nizamabad

Officials say that the Telangana government’s shortsighted decision of releasing 15 tmcft water from the project to Karimnagar district was the reason Singur came to a standstill.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the dried up Singur project in Medak.

A view of the dried up Singur project in Medak. (Photo | EPS)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In what is the first time since the Singur project became functional in 1998, all the water pumps at the reservoir site were unplugged this year after only sand has been left in the reservoir.

Known for its purity and taste, the Singur water caters to the twin cities of erstwhile Medak and also erstwhile Nizamabad.

Officials say that the State government’s shortsighted decision of releasing 15 tmcft water from the project to Karimnagar district was the reason Singur came to a standstill.

In addition, the delayed monsoon and drought made the problem even more severe. 

Speaking to Express, executive engineer of Sangareddy’s Mission Bhagiratha unit, K Raghuveer said, water levels in Singur had touched dead storage and project had dried up completely.

He further added that the project could regain its supply only if there were good rains this year.

It was in June last year, two heavy filter beds were constructed at the Singur project under the Mission Bhagiratha project for the supply of clean drinking water.

After trial runs in the month of March 2018, regular supply started by June 2018. Water supply to all the 2,500 villages was on time till March 2019.

In April 2019, it was curtailed and completely halted from June 15, 2019.  

When asked about the alternate drinking water arrangements, Raghuveer said that they have arranged nearly 250 tankers for over four hundred villages under their jurisdiction.

 The situation in Narayankhed, Manoor and Kangti areas of Sangareddy district is worse off. Damla Naik from Narayankhed said there is severe scarcity of water in Narayankhed area and added that people are purchasing water through tankers.

He added that the groundwater level has fallen to deep levels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nizamabad Karimnagar Sangareddy Mission Bhagiratha Mission Bhagiratha Singur project
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp