Home States Telangana

Staff crunch takes toll on government schools across Telangana

Despite the rise in number of students in state-run schools in Telangana, recruitment is yet to happen for over 29,000 teacher posts.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

In the last five years, not a single teacher has been recruited in any of the 28,000 State-run schools.

In the last five years, not a single teacher has been recruited in any of the 28,000 State-run schools.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Badi Bata programme, touted as a game changer for government and local schools, witnessed 3.2 lakh fresh enrolments across the State this academic year. 

While this has given the government a reason to thump its chest and proclaim a change in the fate of state-run schools, the fact remains that despite increasing enrolment in the last few years, little has been done to complement it with teacher recruitment. 

ALSO READ: Telangana government high schools record higher enrolment than primary schools

As many as 4,587 government schools across the State are being run by a single teacher and over 29,000 teacher posts (in primary, upper primary, secondary and high) in State-run schools are lying vacant.

Chava Ravi, general secretary, Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) agreed that Badi Bata has given a major push to enrolment in the State. 

“Parents have reposed their faith in the government and now its time for the government to restore the faith which has to be done through recruitment of teachers and by providing amenities in these schools,” he said and added that the first step in this regard would be allocating postings to 8.792 candidates selected by the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) conducted in  2017.

ALSO READ: Draft National Education Policy is flawed, opine Telangana academicians

In the last five years, not a single teacher has been recruited in any of the 28,000 State-run schools. Of these, around 5,000 subject teacher posts are lying vacant in high schools. 

The situation in government primary schools is no better. “For each of the five classes (1-5) there are 22 subjects with seven periods daily but there are only two teachers on an average per school. Which means at any given point only two classes will be engaged and students in other classes would be sitting idle,”  Nagati Narayana, city-based educationist, said.

In addition, nearly 1,000 headmasters and 550 mandal education officer (MEO) posts are also vacant. Teachers associations have been demanding that these should be filled through promotion. 

In an attempt to plug in the teacher crunch in the State-run schools, this year again 16,400 Vidya Volunteers were recruited on the day of the commencement of the new academic session. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana schools TSUTF
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp