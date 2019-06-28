Telangana government high schools record higher enrolment than primary schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Student enrolment in state-run schools has witnessed considerable improvement in the last three years and this year the enrolment has reached a whopping 25.71 lakh, an increase of 3.2 lakh enrolments.

Teachers, however, opine that the demand for admissions to government high schools is particularly high as compared to their primary counterparts on account of the quality of English medium education offered in these schools coupled with the hefty fees charged by the private schools.

As per the Right to Education Act, schooling has to begin only at the age of five, however, private schools enrol students as soon as they are three. “At primary level, most of our government schools have Telugu as medium. Hence, only those who cannot afford private education will come here,” the Progressive Recognised Teachers Union president explained.