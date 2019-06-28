Home States Telangana

Three TDP, two Congress leaders from Telangana switch parties, join saffron brigade

The blow comes a day after Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal made clear his intent to join BJP.

Published: 28th June 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Boda Janardhan, E Peddi Reddy, Chada Suresh Reddy (all from TDP), Shashidhar Reddy and Shaik Rehmathulla (from Congress) join the saffron party, in the presence of BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao, in New Delhi.

Boda Janardhan, E Peddi Reddy, Chada Suresh Reddy (all from TDP), Shashidhar Reddy and Shaik Rehmathulla (from Congress) join the saffron party, in the presence of BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao, in New Delhi.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Administering a rude shock to the TDP which is on death-bed in Telangana and the Congress which is in a run-down state, the BJP has landed five big fish from the two parties as part of its aggressive plan to emerge as a monolith to capture power in the State by 2023.

The leaders who donned saffron robes on Thursday were: Boda Janardhan, E Peddi Reddy, Chada Suresh Reddy (all from TDP), Shashidhar Reddy and Shaik Rehmathulla (from Congress).

BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao announced their admission to the BJP at a news conference in Delhi. Already Congress MLA from Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has announced his intent to join the saffron party, as according to him, the Congress has no future in Telangana.

ALSO READ: Rajgopal Reddy to join BJP in next three days, say sources

Boda Janardhan, a four-time TDP MLA from Chennur in erstwhile Adilabad district, served the State as labour minister. 

Peddi Reddy also served as a minister in Chandrababu Naidu cabinet for labour and tourism. He was elected to the Assembly twice from Huzurabad, while Chada Suresh Reddy was elected to Lok Sabha from Hanamkonda in 1998 and  1999 and also served as vice-president of the TDP.

Shashidhar Reddy was Congress MLA from Medak between 2004-09 while Rehmatulla was president of the minority cell of the PCC.

For the BJP, arrival of the five leaders has come as a shot in the arm. It has doubled the enthusiasm of the BJP leaders who are already turbo-charged after winning four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.
The BJP has already in its ranks senior leader from  TRS A P Jithender Reddy, Congress leader D K Aruna, who had served as a minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, and former Congress MLC P Sudhakar Reddy.

While admitting the five leaders to the party in Delhi on Thursday, Muralidhar Rao said that times have changed and TDP and Congress leaders in both the Telugu states, particularly in Telangana, were looking at BJP with renewed interest as they know in their bones that  neither of the party they were in now, would be able to give a stiff fight to the TRS.

The five leaders also met party working president JP Nadda before taking the leap.  “The leaders who are joining us from other parties believe that BJP alone could emerge as an alternative to the TRS in Telangana,” Muralidhar Rao said.

