Home States Telangana

Akbaruddin returns to Hyderabad after treatment for bullet injury

Owaisi sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen in 2011 when assailants opened fired on him. 

Published: 29th June 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Akbaruddin_Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chandrayangutta MLA and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi returned back to the city after two months from London where he was undergoing treatment for his prolonged illness bearing out of the attack on him in 2011.

Owaisi, who reached RGIA at 4 am in the morning, was welcomed by scores of his supporters, following which he was taken to his residence in Road No 12, Banjara Hills. He had left for London on April 23, after the completion of the Lok Sabha polls here in the State.

On Sunday, the five-time MLA will lay the foundation stone for the Owaisi Junior College at Jamal Colony, Riyasatnagar, party sources said. 

Owaisi’s Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust runs six schools which provide underprivileged children free education.

Recently, his elder brother and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi mentioned that his Akbaruddin’s health had worsened and urged followers to pray for him. 

Owaisi sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen in 2011 when assailants opened fired on him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp