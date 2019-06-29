Akbaruddin returns to Hyderabad after treatment for bullet injury

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chandrayangutta MLA and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi returned back to the city after two months from London where he was undergoing treatment for his prolonged illness bearing out of the attack on him in 2011.

Owaisi, who reached RGIA at 4 am in the morning, was welcomed by scores of his supporters, following which he was taken to his residence in Road No 12, Banjara Hills. He had left for London on April 23, after the completion of the Lok Sabha polls here in the State.

On Sunday, the five-time MLA will lay the foundation stone for the Owaisi Junior College at Jamal Colony, Riyasatnagar, party sources said.

Owaisi’s Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust runs six schools which provide underprivileged children free education.

Recently, his elder brother and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi mentioned that his Akbaruddin’s health had worsened and urged followers to pray for him.

Owaisi sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen in 2011 when assailants opened fired on him.