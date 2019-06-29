Home States Telangana

AP, Telangana to ‘work hand in hand like brothers’ to resolve issues

AP Finance Minister said that the TS, AP chief ministers had come to an understanding that there would be no need for tribunals or courts and both could resolve water disputes amongst themselves.

Published: 29th June 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (fourth from left) and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (fifth from left) during a meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (fourth from left) and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (fifth from left) during a meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have decided to work together like brothers, in harmony,” said AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Friday.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of the two States’ chief ministers, on the utilisation of river waters, Reddy and Rajender said it had been resolved to ensure that pending issues are settled amicably with optimum utilisation of water.

ALSO READ: Telangana CM KCR and his Andhra counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy hold talks on inter-state issue

“Today is a historic day,” Rajendranath Reddy said. He recalled Jagan Mohan Reddy had embarked on a 3,600 km-long padayatra during which he saw how several areas in AP were not getting proper drinking and irrigation water. “This is why, in today’s meeting, both the States have decided to utilise Godavari waters to irrigate parched areas in both the States,” Reddy said. He said that both the chief ministers had come to an understanding that there would be no need for tribunals or courts and both could resolve water disputes amongst themselves. “Both the States have decided to walk hand in hand like brothers,” Reddy said. 

Etala Rajender, meanwhile, felt both Telugu-speaking States need to maintain good relations. “Today, a great tradition has been started by both States,” he said. 

The Telangana minister said both chief ministers wish for Godavari waters to reach backward parts of the two States. “(Telangana) Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has explained about the government’s efforts to utilise river waters within the State in the past four years,” he said. 

Right from the beginning, KCR has been maintaining friendly relations with neighbouring States on sharing of waters, Rajender said, adding that Telangana would maintain similar relations with AP too. 

