Home States Telangana

Are SC, ST cells only ornamental bodies in Telangana colleges?

The 100-year-old Osmania University does not have an ‘institutionalised anti-discrimination cell’.

Published: 29th June 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University

Osmania University (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University Grants Commission issued a circular earlier this week, directing all higher educational institutions to send a report within a month, on the action taken regarding instances of caste-based discrimination faced by students on their campuses.

This may not be the first time that the regulatory body has urged colleges to monitor caste-based discrimination. But seeking a report on the previous cases hints at its intention to increase sensitivity on the issue. This, however, may not go down well with the varsities in the State, a majority of which have only ornamental SC/ST cells.   

The 100-year-old Osmania University also does not have an ‘institutionalised anti-discrimination cell’. Coordinator of the cell, Prof D Ravinder, opines that since 90 per cent of their students are from rural areas, who have studied in Telugu medium, and belong to the SC/ST or OBC community, there is a kind of homogeneity on campus.

Thus there are very few instances of discrimination on campus anymore.  “The SC/ST cell exists only for namesake. It is a defunct body. But the other point to note is that our campus is very inclusive. No teacher or student has ever faced any caste based-discrimination,” said Battu Satyanarayana, president of Osmania University Teachers Association (OUTA).

Meanwhile, at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, there is a three-member SC/ST cell which has surprisingly no registered complaints. “We have received no such complaints even though we have a considerable number of SC/ST/OBC students. If any such issues do come to the fore, they are taken care of at the department-level,” said Abrar Ahmed, cell’s nodal officer.

At the University of Hyderabad, which grabbed headlines in 2016 after the suicide of its Dalit PhD scholar, Rohith Vemula, allegedly over caste-based discrimination, students and faculty allege that discrimination is now more subtle and disguised. 

“It (discrimination) is there not just among students but also among faculty in the form of poor fund allocation, lack of promotion and recognition, among others. Most complaints that the cell receives are from faculty members. But I must say that the over the years things have gotten better, for instance, the enrollment of SC, ST in postgraduate programmes has increased, as has the number of faculty from these communities,” said Prof  Ramdas Rupavath, co-coordinator of SC/ST cell of UoH.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad universities Caste discrimination Hyderabad hyderabad
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp