Jagan gets exemption from appearing in illegal assets case hearing in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI court in Hyderabad granted exemption to AP Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy from his appearance before it on Friday during the case hearing pertaining to alleged illegal assets case.

When the case came up for hearing before Principal Special Judge for CBI cases BR Madhusudhan Rao, the counsel for Jagan filed an interim application before the court with a plea to grant exemption from appearance on Friday as Jagan Mohan Reddy was unable to attend the court since he has to discharge his constitutional duties as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and to attend an inter-state meeting with Telangana chief minister and others.

After perusing the contents of the application, the judge took it into consideration and dispensed with from appearance on Friday.

Other accused in the case — former minister P Sabita Reddy, Penna Pratap Reddy and others appeared before the court. It was posted to next Friday for further hearing.