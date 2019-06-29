KCR, Jagan agree to divert surplus Godavari waters to Krishna river basin

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a historic development, Chief Ministers of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh - K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy - have decided to work out a joint action plan to utilise the surplus waters of Godavari by diverting them to Krishna river basin to benefit both the States. The Godavari water will be lifted at different stages before depositing it into either Nagarjuna Sagar or Srisailam in Krishna river.

At the first crucial meeting to resolve the river water sharing issues, both the Chief Ministers directed the irrigation officials to prepare a preliminary report on the modalities of diverting Godavari waters to Krishna basin by July 15.

This is the first ever attempt by two neighbouring States in the country to bury the hatchet to resolve river water disputes. After the officials submitted their report by July 15, both the CMs will have another round of talks probably in Vijayawada.

The proposal of both the States to use Godavari waters is considered as pre-empting the Central government’s plans to divert around 3,000 tmcft of Godavari waters presently going into the sea from Indravathi-Godavari confluence point to Cauvery.

If Godavari waters are diverted by the Centre, then the future of both the Telugu States will hang in balance. Hence, they have decided to utilise the available surplus water first between them.

At a marathon meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday, TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a power-point presentation using Google earth maps and Godavari water availability at various stages. AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy keenly watched the presentation, according to sources.

Rao explained the need for both the States to maintain friendly relations and to use Godavari waters.

During the meeting, it was decided by both the Chief Ministers to divert Godavari waters to either Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) or Srisailam in Krishna river.

According to sources, the idea was to lift Godavari water from Dummugudem to tailpond and to drop water into NSP. When the level at NSP is maintained at 590 feet, water could be diverted to Srisailam.

Already reversible turbines exist at the tail pond and also at Srisailam.

Once, Godavari water is dropped into NSP, it would be later diverted to NSP Left and Right canals, which will serve the interests of both the States. When the water is pumped into Srisailam, it could be used by AP for Rayalaseema region through Pothireddypadu head regulator.

Both the Chief Ministers asserted that it would be their endeavour to ensure total and efficient utilisation of water resources available so that there was no scarcity of water for agriculture, industries and for the drinking water purposes in both the states.

They announced that the disputes and issues pertaining to river water sharing have been forgotten in the spirit of “let bygones be bygones” and both the states were in unanimity to get optimum benefit to both the states and its people.

KCR opined that after the elections in AP, there was a qualitative change in relations between the two States. He said: "There are no egos, no disputes over the water basins, no apprehensions, there is no need for differences or disputes. If we want disputes we cannot give water to our next generations.’’

“KCR and Jagan will not think about themselves. They think from the people’s point of view. People have voted for us, they have put their trust in us. It is our responsibility to do good for them,” he said.

“We have decided to provide water to people in both the States at a lower cost.

Problems of water for the irrigation sector should be solved with the best and simple methods.

Availability of water is going down in Krishna river. It may further get reduced in the years to come.

Hence, both the governments have firmly resolved to utilise water from Godavari river to mitigate water problems in Rayalaseema region in AP, Palamuru and Nalgonda areas in Telangana,” Jagan said.

According to sources, Rao, explained how Godavari and Krishna water in Telugu states were stopped by upper riparian States by constructing check-dams and small barrages. He also explained the water availability in Godavari at Medigadda and also where Sabari joins Godavari in AP.

‘’There is the availability of 4,000 TMC of water in Krishna and Godavari. By utilising this quantity of water both the states can become very fertile. We have water available in abundance. About 3,000 TMC of water is going into the sea every year. We have to utilise that. There is no use running around the tribunals and courts for sharing water. If both the States think and walk together it is enough,” Rao said.

He also stated that the Centre was bringing a proposal of interlinking of rivers. “After meeting our needs in the two States, then we can think of the Centre’s proposal,” Rao said.

Rao also suggested Jagan Mohan Reddy that Godavari water through Polavaram could be taken up to Visakhapatnam via Yeleru. If water in Vamsadhara and Nagavali was utilised properly, the complaints of people in North Andhra that they were neglected and were not getting any water would be addressed, Rao told Jagan.