Home States Telangana

Locals doubt Telangana State's decisions on Bhadrachalayam

Bhadrachalam Prantha Parirakshana Samithi convenor B Shankar Reddy believes that TS government is not bothered about the temple’s development.

Published: 29th June 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bhadrachalam town

Bhadrachalam town (File Photo | EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In wake of reports, or rather rumours, that Bhadrachalam will soon be merged into Andhra Pradesh, locals and political parties are apprehensive about the TRS government’s designs on the matter.

They wonder if the government is even serious about developing the town’s famous Sita Ramachandraswamy temple. 

Since TRS came to power around five years ago, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has visited the temple once, to participate in the ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ in 2015.

He had then announced his government would develop the temple on par with Yadadri and Vemulawada. He also announced Rs 1000 crore for the temple’s development.

Four years have passed, but this development has yet to arrive. A year ago, the famous ascetic Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and art director Anand Sai had submitted proposals to the government for the temple’s renovation. However, these proposals have not been okayed yet.

Meanwhile, work is progressing at a brisk pace at Yadadri and Vemulawada’s temples. 

In the past couple of months, soon after the conclusion of Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and the swearing-in of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as chief minister, rumours gained currency that the handing over of Bhadrachalam to the State was all but imminent.

Cordial relations between the two chief ministers have only made the rumours more potent. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu too had said in the past that Bhadrachalam was a part of Andhra Pradesh.

With claims from AP leaders getting louder, and with their Telangana’s counterparts maintaining a stoic silence on the matter, confusion has only grown in the town. 

Bhadrachalam Prantha Parirakshana Samithi convenor B Shankar Reddy believes that the government is not bothered about the temple’s development. “The people do not want their town to be transferred to AP. The government should develop the Ramalayam soon, or else we will launch a massive agitation,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao Andhra Pradesh Jagan Reddy Bhadrachalam TRS Telangana
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp