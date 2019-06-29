'Peace of graveyard or peace of mind', Owaisi asks Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In Lok Sabha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the proposal of extension of the President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir saying that is the violation of Article 370 and posed a series of questions to Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the Speaker Om Birla, Owaisi said, “I want to know from the Home Minister (Amit Shah) what is his definition of peace in his thinking? Does he want the peace of graveyard or peace of mind? What we are seeing now in Kashmir is the peace of graveyard, it will not sustain.”

“How do you bring peace of mind? For instance, when the Home Minister was there yesterday, the whole Valley was closed. Is that the definition of peace?” Owaisi asked.

He also enquired about the status of the investigation into journalist Shujaat Bukhari’s death and said, “Can you please tell us about the progress in Bukhari’s murder investigation? Are you going to say that since we have killed that militant, the investigation is over?”

Owaisi responds to allegations

Responding to allegations that AIMIM party was creating unrest in Jharkhand after the lynching of Tabrez Ansari, its chief Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed it terming the developments as “fake news”.

Owaisi said, “Our @aimim_national unit in Jharkhand is relatively new & small (although rapidly making gains). But by no measure does the party have any significant presence in Dhatkidih or the surrounding areas. The fake ‘report’ makes it look like the party rules J’khand.”

Owaisi was responding to reports that over 20 people carrying the flag of AIMIM entered the Dhatkidih village where the lynching took place and allegedly threatened women with rape and other consequences. Reportedly, they also shouted slogans in favour of Owaisi.