Siddipet MLA: ‘Posts not important, winning hearts is’

Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao attended the Medak Zilla Parishad general body meeting and urged them to work for the people’s welfare while discharging their duties.

Siddipet MLA and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao

Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao attended the Medak Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Friday.

After having attended the meeting as a minister, Rao was here as an MLA.

ZP Chairman A Rajamani noticed him in the meeting and showered praises on him. However, Rao requested her to move on so that the agenda of the day could be taken up.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, “Posts are important. What is important is winning the hearts of the people. If we work for the people, God will provide us with more opportunities in the future.”

He congratulated newly-elected representatives and urged them to work for the people’s welfare while discharging their duties. 

