Congress incapable of fighting TRS, BJP the only alternative, says P Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday reiterated his party’s view that the saffron party is the only alternative to TRS in Telangana. Speaking as chief guest at a party workers’ meeting in Sangareddy, Rao claimed the main Opposition party in the State, Congress, is incapable of fighting TRS. “Even Rahul Gandhi, its national president, has resigned,” he said.

Rao added Congress had grown weak due to several of its MLAs defecting to TRS within a month of the Assembly elections.

“Out critics are shocked with our performance at the Centre. They were predicting our defeat. Similarly, we will do extremely well in the next Assembly polls and form the government,” he said.

Rao asked party workers to not compromise when it comes to the people’s welfare. “Fight the State government. Explain to the people the Central government’s policies and welfare schemes,” he told them. The BJP leader said all ‘anti-TRS’ votes need to be cast in favour of BJP candidates.

Muralidhar Rao said that in the past, BJP’s presence in States like Tripura and Odisha was negligible (BJP is in power in Tripura). “Compared to that, the situation in Telangana is not bad at all. I am sure we will emerge strong in the coming days,” he said.