Defence NOC should be mandatory: GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No Objection Certificate (NOC) from defence authorities should be made mandatory for obtaining building approval plan by the GHMC to take up construction within 500 metres of the boundaries of defence establishments, defence officials have said.

At a convergence meeting held at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate office here on Saturday, officials said GHMC should insist on NOC before approving plan for buildings abutting defence establishments on security grounds.

The TS government in 2017 issued orders stating that applicants should necessarily obtain NOC from authorities.