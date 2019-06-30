Home States Telangana

Don’t care for views of BJP, Congress on Secretariat: Telangana Minister

The minister recalled that State governments of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have constructed Assembly buildings in the recent past.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Roa performing bhumi pooja for the construction of new Secretariat behind D block in Telangana secretariat.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav wondered why Congress and BJP were up in arms about the State government planning to construct new buildings to house the Secretariat and Assembly. “Do we require their (BJP and Congress leaders) permissions to construct new buildings,” asked Yadav, with a heavy dose of sarcasm.

Speaking to reporters at the TRSLP office on Saturday, Yadav said, “TRS will rule the State as per its own plans. We do not care for instructions of views of BJP and Congress leaders.” The minister recalled that State governments of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have constructed Assembly buildings in the recent past.

Heckling the BJP, Yadav said the saffron party has only four MPs in Telangana. “For the past 25 years, BJP leaders have been telling everyone that they are a force to be reckoned with in Telangana. But look at what happened in the Assembly elections — from five MLAs in 2014, they have been reduced to just one today,” he said. 

The minister then went on the offensive against Congress. He refuted CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s charges of corruption in the construction of irrigation projects in the State. 

“It is ‘Congress culture’ to give advance money to contractors. Congress leaders have no right to talk about irrigation projects,” Yadav said. 

