GHMC to send out rain warnings over social media

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with the Traffic police and IT companies, is planning to develop an Inclement Weather Traffic Management Protocol to tackle traffic hassles during the monsoon season.

In case of an inclement weather, GHMC will disseminate information providing Early Warning System (EWS) delivered in three layers (24 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours in advance of information received).

The information will be sent out through MyGHMC app, WhatsApp, GHMC SOS blasts to registered property tax payers and on official Twitter handles with the hashtag #HYDTrafficAlerts.

The IT companies were advised to install and utilise internal PA systems to announce these alerts to ensure information is widely disseminated. For the staggered departures, posters and campaigns to promote voluntary staggering by delaying or preponing commute plans among IT corridor employees will be done. The message will reflect individual choice benefit, for instance, ‘Leave an hour later and save two hours in traffic’.

If companies are willing to work with traffic police on a staggering protocol that can inform when and what size of traffic to stagger, agreements between the company facility managers and Cyberabad traffic police will be signed and a map of major companies in the impacted areas will be drawn up to regulate traffic.