It’s going to pour for three days in Telangana, says IMD

HYDERABAD: Good rains await Telangana in the next three days, as a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, followed by a depression in the next 48 hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will help infuse moisture-laden winds in the State and aid in ensuring good monsoon rains, said IMD meteorologists.

The IMD has forecast that “heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places and light to moderate rains or thunder-showers are very likely to occur at many places across the State for the coming three days.” 

On Saturday, many parts of central and northern Telangana experienced light to moderate rain. The highest rainfall recorded was 65.3mm at Kondapak at Siddipet district. Temperatures across the State remained normal or below normal, and pleasant weather prevailed. The highest temperature recorded was 32 degree Celsius, at Hanmakonda, as per the IMD, which was 1.9 degree Celsius below normal. In Hyderabad, the highest recorded was 31.6 degree Celsius — around one degree Celsius below normal.

