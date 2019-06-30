Home States Telangana

Ryots sow seeds on lands they gave up for mega textile park

Farmers complain the construction of the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is being delayed; TSIIC warns them of prosecution if they cultivate project land in future

Published: 30th June 2019

A farmer sows seeds on his land surrendered for the construction of the Kakatiya Mega Textile park in Warangal Rural district | Express

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A few farmers, who had surrendered their lands for the construction of the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Shayampet and Chintalapalli villages, reportedly began sowing seeds on the project land two days ago. 

Officials from the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) — that undertakes the project —rushed to the site along with local police personnel and revenue officials and stopped the sowing process. They warned of strict action against those who try to cultivate the project lands in the future. 

Interestingly, the farmers began sowing seeds on the lands reportedly because of the delay in the construction of the park. They argued that the government had promised to provide employment to one from each family, allot 100 yards of land to construct houses, and `50,000 financial assistance, but gave none of these. “We decided to cultivate our lands so that we could earn something,” said a farmer from Kuntapally.   

Meanwhile, village secretaries were asked by the TSIIC officials to inform police in the event of ryots cultivating the project lands. The government had acquired 1,000 acres of land from 731 farmers for a compensation of `87.78 crore. 

Upon receiving a complaint from the TSIIC officials regarding the issue, the police on Saturday, summoned these farmers and counselled them. “We had clearly told the farmers that they had no right to cultivate the project lands because they had already surrendered it. If they try to cultivate the land in the future, they would be prosecuted,” said TSIIC regional manager Ratan Rathod. He said that the TSIIC had paid compensation to all the farmers who had given up their lands and even allocated 40 acres of land for construction of houses for them. He alleged that few farmers were kicking up a stink for additional compensation. 

The foundation for the project was laid about two years ago. The government had announced that the project would be completed in 12 months’ time, but so far, only a few internal roads, a compound wall and a 33/11 kv sub-station has been constructed.

Weavers meet Smriti Irani
A delegation from the Weavers Development Foundation met Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani in Delhi and urged her to speed up the works of the Textile Park. According to Foundation president Dasu Suresh, the minister assured that steps would be taken to expedite the process

