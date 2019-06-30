Telangana High Court breather to part-time lecturers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to some part-time lecturers, the Telangana High Court has directed the registrar of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, to continue part-time lecturers in the varsity till they were replaced by regular lecturers. Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this interim order recently in a petition filed by M Indira Devi and 17 other part-time lecturers, who were aggrieved by the decision of the university in issuing a fresh notification for recruitment to their posts.

The petitioners sought the court to grant stay on all further proceedings pursuant to the notification impugned and to issue a direction to the registrar to continue them in their posts. Petitioners’ counsel N S Arjun Kumar told the court that the decision of the university in issuing a notification to replace the petitioners with another set of part-time lecturers was against the law laid down by the SC.

When the standing counsel for the university sought some time for filing counter affidavit on the issue, Justice Shavili passed the interim order directing the Registrar not to replace the petitioners with any other contract employees. The judge issued notices to the higher education secretary, TSCHE and university registrar to respond to the plea.