Telangana Secretariat offices to be vacated over two months

Days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid foundation for the new Secretariat building, the General Administration Department had devised plans for the moving of offices. 

Published: 30th June 2019 08:47 AM

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid foundation for the new Secretariat building, the General Administration Department had devised plans for the moving of offices. 

The 10 blocks of the existing Secretariat complex will be demolished soon. Simultaneously, the chief minister had also laid the foundation stone for the new Assembly building, that is expected to come up at Errum Manzil in the city.

The GAD has appointed 29 nodal officers for each department to oversee the logistics. Some departments have been given two days, while others have been given as much as two months to get things into order at their new office locations. The Secretariat has a sanctioned strength of 1,969. However, the current strength is 1,365. All of them will have to work from different locations soon.

As per the plan, the Planning Department will be moved to BRKR Bhavan, the Revenue Department to the office of Commissioner and Inspector General (registration and stamps) near Osman Ganj, the Industries and Commerce department to SFC building in Chirag Ali Lane. 

The Higher Education department will be shifted to SCERT near LB Stadium. The Higher Education department has been given a month’s time to shift its office. 

The small department of Public Enterprises has been given two days time, while a considerably big department of Revenue has been given two months. The demolition of the D Block, thus, can begin only after two months. 

