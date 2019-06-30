TFPC polls: Results subject to court order, says Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has made it clear that the results in the elections to the Telugu Film Producers Council, Hyderabad, scheduled to be held on Sunday were subjected to final orders of the court.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy gave this order after hearing a petition filed by Ravichand Yalamanchi, Telugu film producer, challenging the decision of the election officer concerned in invalidating his nomination to the treasurer post on the pretext that his proposer (YVS Chowdary) also contested for the same post.

Petitioner’s counsel told the court that election officer has failed to exercise his power to reject the nomination of his proposer since the latter has already filed his nomination for other posts with a malafide intention to get his candidature invalidated. He alleged that proposer along with other contestants have conspired together to reject the petitioner’s nomination with a view to making the election of another contestant Chadalawada Srinivas Rao as unanimous.

The committee which was elected in 2013 continued for six years without an election, he pointed out and urged the court to permit the petitioner to contest for the treasurer post. After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the home secretary, election officer and others to respond to the plea and adjourned the case hearing to July 9.