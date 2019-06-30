TPCC gears up to face municipal elections

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to strengthen the party at all levels across the State ahead of the upcoming municipal polls.

TPCC office bearers, DCC presidents and heads of frontal organisations held a brainstorming session at Nagarjuna Sagar on Saturday. AICC Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia, TPCC President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs Komatireddy Venkatreddy and A Revanth Reddy, AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Saleem Ahmed and Srinivasan Krisnana, senior leaders K Jana Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other leaders including Ponnam Prabhakar, Kusum Kumar, MLAs Jagga Reddy, Sridhar Babu and Seethakka, MLC Jeevan Reddy were present at the meeting.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that preparations for municipal polls should be taken up on a war footing. He said the formation of committees for newly-created districts and Nagar Panchayats should be completed immediately. Committees should be formed for all municipalities. He said meetings would be held at all DCCs from July 1 to 4 to discuss and finalise the agenda for municipal polls. Further, DCCs would organise meetings in all municipalities every day between July 5 to 10.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party would go with a ‘select and elect’ policy to pick candidates. He said local MPs and MLAs, MLA candidates and DCC presidents will play a crucial role in the selections.

Reacting to the State government’s decision to construct new buildings for the Secretariat and Assembly, Uttam Kumar Reddy said it was a ‘waste of public money’. He said the Congress party would soon finalise the mode of agitation against the government’s decision.

The TPCC also decided to come up with a status paper on Kaleshwaram project. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Kaleshwaram project was not yet complete, but inaugurated only to mislead the people.

RC Khuntia said that Congress would launch membership drive before the municipal polls. He said although Congress is not taking up such drives in other States, it will be done in Telangana as TRS and BJP are doing the same. Stating that the Congress party had performed well in the Lok Sabha elections, Khuntia exuded confidence that it would perform well in the municipal elections as well.

Meanwhile, in support of party chief Rahul Gandhi, several leaders resigned from their posts on Saturday. Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao announced his resignation as office bearer of AICC and to all other posts in the Congress. A Revanth Reddy resigned as working president of TPCC.

Senior Congress leader and former vice-chairman of NDMA Marri Shashidhar Reddy called upon all the seniors and state in-charges, PCC president and CWCs members to come forward and resign to their posts to give hope to the Congress. The mass resignations across the country are to prevail upon Gandhi to continue as AICC chief.