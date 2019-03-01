2 killed, 16 hurt as tipper rams workers, students

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Two people were killed and 16 injured when a tipper rammed into girl students and workers near Ranganayaka Sagar Project at Chinna Kodur mandal on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Nagalaxmi (17), a student of Pedda Kodur Women’s Polytechnic College, and Akram (35), a migrant labourer from Jammu & Kashmir, working at the site.

All sixteen injured are students of whom one is critical. Seventy-three students and lecturers from the women’s college had come down to see the Ranganayaka Sagar Project site on Thursday when the tragedy occurred. A group of students were waiting for their friends to come back after seeing the ayacut when the tipper carrying workers rammed into them, killing two. Siddipet MLA Harish Rao has announced a compensation of `10 lakh and an immediate relief of `1 lakh for Nagalaxmi’s family.

A student who fractured her leg in the incident has been promised `50,000 as ex gratia and the other injured, `10,000. Harish Rao and district Collector Krishna Bhasker visited the hospital where the students were admitted and offered them help .