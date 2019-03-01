26 DSPs transferred in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Thursday transferred as many as 26 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and issued postings in different places, including Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits. The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order),

Jitender issued orders in transferring the DSPs and asked all district unit heads to relieve the transferred DSPs to assume new posting immediately. The ACPs of Punjagutta, Petbasheerabad, Mirchowk, Balanagar, Chouttuppal and others were transferred.