Congress Legislature Party delegation to visit Rudramkota in Telangana to prove KCR wrong

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will lead a delegation to Rudramkota on March 9 and 10. The team will also visit the place where Sabari joins the Godavari. The CLP team’s two-day tour visit is intended to prove that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims on Dummugudem Rajiv Sagar Project were wrong.

It may be recalled that on the last day of the recent Budget session of the Assembly, there was an interesting wordy duel between Chandrasekhar Rao and Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Bhatti found fault with the CM for changing Rajiv Sagar and Indira Sagar to Sitaram and Bhakta Ramadasa projects.

Bhatti said that the government could draw water from Sabari without redesigning Rajiv Sagar and Indira Sagar. In reply, the Chief Minister said that the State could not draw water from Sabari, as it would join Godavari near Papikondalu in AP.

Rao even said that Bhatti does not know the topography of Khammam district. In this background, Bhatti is organising the two -day CLP tour to Rudramkota to prove that CM KCR was wrong. “We will also invite CM KCR to join our study team to Rudramkota. We will show where Rudramkota and Sabari are located in Khammam district,” Bhatti said here on Thursday.