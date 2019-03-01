Lok Sabha polls: Telangana Congress may reveal first list of names on March 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first list of Congress candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections is likely to be announced on March 6. The Congress high command invited PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy to Delhi to finalise the party candidates for some Lok Sabha segments on March 4. However, Uttam is likely to go on March 6 instead of March 4 as Sivaratri will be celebrated on the latter date.

The PCC has already conducted Lok Sabha segment-wise meetings and short-listed the names of some candidates. The short-listed names for each Lok Sabha segment were submitted to the high command.

The Congress has decided to go it alone and contest in all 17 Lok Sabha seats.

According to sources, Madhu Yashki Goud (Bhongir), Ponnam Prabhakar (Karimnagar), Sohel (Hyderabad), Anjan Kumar Yadav (Secunderabad), Kuna Srisailam Goud (Malkajgiri), Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (Chevella), Gade Anil Kumar (Medak) are the names which are also most finalised by the party. The Congress high command is likely to announce these name in the first list.]

Azharuddin vs Owaisi?

There are so many contenders in the Congress for Khammam, Mahbubabad, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar and other seats. There is a talk in the Congress that the party may request cricketer-turned-politician Mohammed Azharuddin to contest from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. The Congress is determined to field a strong candidate this time from Hyderabad, as the AIMIM is maintaining friendly relations with the TRS. The ruling TRS leadership had expressed the confidence that it will win 16 Lok Sabha seats and MIM will win Hyderabad seat.