Post Office Passport Seva Kendras get good response in Telangana

The Regional Passport Officer said that only 200 applications out of 62,271 applications received at the 14 POPSKs are pending as on January this year.

Passport, Indian passport

Image of a passport used for representational purpose. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two years of collaboration between the Regional Passport Office and India Post have yielded positive results on Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Telangana. As many as 60,000 applications were received across the 14 POPSKs. Regional Passport Officer Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Chief Post Master General Brig B Chandrasekhar held a meeting and released a poster ‘Passport Seva Service Excellence’ at Dak Sadan here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that only 200 applications out of 62,271 applications received at the 14 POPSKs are pending as on January this year. He said that soon, one POPSK would cater to each of the 17 Lok Sabha segments in Telangana. “Those who want a passport need not come all the way to Hyderabad. They can submit applications and biometric details at their respective centres and passports will be printed and dispatched from Hyderabad,” he added. 

Further, he said that the RPO Secunderabad received 5,49,000 passport applications from across the State in 2018 and 5,20,000 passports were issued. Brig B Chandrasekhar recalled that the POPSKs were started two years ago in Telangana with just two centers in Mahbubnagar and Hanmakonda. “We have been highly successful in operating POPSKs and we request the general public to utilise the services in their respective head post offices,” he said.

