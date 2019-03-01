Seven IPS officers in Telangana transferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Thursday transferred seven IPS officers and issued new postings in the State. The Sultan Bazar ACP Chetna Mylabathula is transferred and posted as SP, Narayanpet. Additional Superintendent of Police Godavarikhani Rakshitha K Murthy is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mancherial.

Rohini Priyadarshini, who is waiting for a posting, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime, Cyberabad. Sangram Singh Patil Ganapatrao, ASP, Bhadrachalam, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Mulugu. Rajesh Chandra, ASP, Greyhounds, is transferred and posted as ASP, Bhadrachalam. Sharat Chandra, ASP, Grayhounds, is transferred and posted as ASP, Eturunagaram. P Sai Chaitanya, ASP, Grayhounds, is transferred and posted as DSP of Mahadevpur.