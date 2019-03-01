Home States Telangana

Telangana Fisheries Minister Talasani to attend Yadava Sabha in Andhra Pradesh

The TRS minister has decided to ask BCs in Andhra Pradesh to defeat the ruling TDP in the next elections.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 10:31 AM

Talasani Srinivas Yadav. (Photo | talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Though, the Guntur district police put nine conditions to give permission to the proposed “Yadava Garjna Sabha” to be held on March 3 on Guntur-Vijayawada Inner Ring Road, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that he would attend the meeting at any cost. Srinivas Yadav demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government should accord permission to “Yadava Garjana”, lest they would take permission from the court.  

Talasani has decided to call upon the backward class people in AP to defeat the ruling TDP in the next elections. Talasani’s decision to attend the meeting, which is to be conducted by Yadavas in AP, assumes significance in the wake of forthcoming Assembly elections in the neighbouring State. The TRS has friendly relations with the YSRCP, the main Opposition party in AP. In this background, the Guntur Urban South Division police sought information on nine points to accord permission for the meeting. 

For the sake of BCs
The Guntur police also sought information about the persons addressing the gathering. Reacting to these conditions, Srinivas Yadav told reporters on Thursday at the Secretariat here that the AP government is creating obstacles in their path. “The meeting will be conducted at a place which belongs to a private person. Despite this, the AP government is registering false cases. We never saw such conditions when we have conducted meetings in the past. Are we in India or Pakistan?” Talasani wondered.

Talasani demanded that the AP government should change its attitude.  “The performance of TDP government is not satisfactory and the people are angry with the government. There is no leadership for BCs. We are holding the meeting to create awareness among BCs in AP,” Talasani said. 

He said that they would give a call to the BCs in AP to defeat the ruling TDP. He alleged that though the AP Budget was a deficit, the government was spending crores of rupees on advertisements and misusing public funds. He told the AP police officials that one party would not rule the State permanently. Later, in an informal chat, Talasani said that the TDP would be defeated in the Assembly elections and YSRCP would come to power in AP.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Yadava Garjna Sabha Talasani Srinivas Yadav TRS Andhra pradesh

