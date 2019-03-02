Home States Telangana

Avoid reporting hate speeches or one-sided news: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said that campaign based on religion or caste is prohibited under Election Rules.

Published: 02nd March 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rajat Kumar

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar has urged media not to print or broadcast any form of hate speech or one sided version of  political parties or leaders during election campaign that may lead to incitement of violence or promote public  unrest.  Election campaign based on religion or caste is prohibited under Election Rules and  news should strictly avoid reports which tend to promote feelings of enmity or hatred among people on the grounds  of religion, caste, community, or language, he said.

Addressing media after inaugurating a one-day workshop for newsmen, Rajat Kumar said that role of journalists is vital not only to people but also for the Election Commission and political parties. Journalists should provide information in a proper perspective relating to electoral process, contesting candidates, campaigning issues and voting processes as per rules and regulations laid down under the Representation of People Act and the ECI. The information should be balanced, he added. 

Media should avoid all forms of rumours, baseless speculations and disinformation. Special care must be taken to ensure that every element of news related to elections  is accurate. When reporting on opinion polls care must be taken to report accurately and fairly by disclosing to viewers as to who has commissioned, conducted and paid for the conduct of opinion polls and the broadcast.  The ECI will monitor the news including paid news from the day election schedule is announced, the  CEO said.

Hyderabad District Election Officer M Dana Kishore speaking on the occasion explained about the preparation of electoral rolls in Hyderabad and said it was a difficult job as the Booth Level Officers would not get the correct information of voters shifting houses.  While appealing to the journalists to create awareness among people on voting, he said the percentage of voting is hardly 50 per cent in cities.

